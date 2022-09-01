Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.16

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 3742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

