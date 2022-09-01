Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.12

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.12 and traded as low as C$12.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 717,654 shares changing hands.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.09.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

