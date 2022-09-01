DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.