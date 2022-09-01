DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

