Dynamite Price Reaches $0.0107 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,133.54 and approximately $24,649.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

