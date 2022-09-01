Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 2.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 80,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,952,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
