Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 2.2%

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 80,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,952,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

