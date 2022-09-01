e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.22

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.22 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 19.96 ($0.24). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 20.28 ($0.24), with a volume of 9,491 shares.

e-therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 19.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £99.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at e-therapeutics

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 43,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,465.21 ($9,020.31).

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

