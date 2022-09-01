Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $19.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.60. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

