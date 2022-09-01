Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $546.23

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.23 ($6.60) and traded as high as GBX 572.50 ($6.92). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 565 ($6.83), with a volume of 268 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of £144.00 million and a P/E ratio of 27,750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 547.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

