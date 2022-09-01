Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

