EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.01

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EchoStar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

