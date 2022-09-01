EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.01

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.72.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
