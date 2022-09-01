Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

