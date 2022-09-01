Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.