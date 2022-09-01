Efinity Token Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

