Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Elastic by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.