Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Elastic by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.