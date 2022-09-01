Electroneum (ETN) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $94,492.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,927,476,302 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

