Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Up 2.1%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 2,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMBC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Embecta Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

