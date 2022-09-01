Emercoin Market Cap Achieves $873,675.73 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $873,675.73 and approximately $7,336.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058989 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,775,937 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

