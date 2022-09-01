Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 2.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.43 and last traded at $99.72. Approximately 216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.
Endava Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.05.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
