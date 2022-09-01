Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 2.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.43 and last traded at $99.72. Approximately 216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Endava by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 20.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 423,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 33.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

