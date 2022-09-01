Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.41.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
