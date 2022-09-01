Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.