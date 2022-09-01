Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,661. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

