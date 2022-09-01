ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Down 3.5 %

ENI stock opened at €11.75 ($11.99) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.28 ($10.49) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.81.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.