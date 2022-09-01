Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Insider Brian Nilsson Sells 104,500 Shares

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$42,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,691,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,743,501.06.

Brian Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 21st, Brian Nilsson sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$410.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Brian Nilsson sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE E traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.41. 1,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enterprise Group

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.08 price target on shares of Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.