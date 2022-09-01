EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

EQ Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$82.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.18.

EQ Company Profile

EQ ( CVE:EQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQ Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

