EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered EQ from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$82.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.18.
EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.
