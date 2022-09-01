ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Down 7.1 %

ERYP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 6,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,678. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.