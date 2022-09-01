Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

