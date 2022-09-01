Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUYTY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

