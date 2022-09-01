Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 915,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETON opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.