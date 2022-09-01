ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading Down 2%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (USML)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.