ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading Down 2%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

