Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 51976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.93).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.
Eurocell Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.03 million and a P/E ratio of 807.89.
Eurocell Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

