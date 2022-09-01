Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 51976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.03 million and a P/E ratio of 807.89.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

About Eurocell

(Get Rating)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.