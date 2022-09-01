EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 49,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 447,858 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $33.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 666.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

