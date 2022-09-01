Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 2.7%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 67,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 105,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$49.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1.74) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.