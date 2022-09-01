eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,935,413.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,935,413.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,824 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
