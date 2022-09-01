Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exponent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

