Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Financial Review

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Comstock Resources 12.80% 63.77% 12.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extraction Oil & Gas and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 3 3 0 2.29

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.82%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 2.47 -$241.73 million $0.90 21.78

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

