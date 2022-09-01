Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 90.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $10,115,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

