Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,995 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $567,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.97. 510,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544,277. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

