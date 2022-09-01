Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Fear has a total market capitalization of $925,791.27 and $1.45 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085534 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.