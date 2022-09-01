FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.08. 4,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,567. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

