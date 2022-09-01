Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Fenix Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Fenix Resources Company Profile
