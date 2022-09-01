Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Lifted by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 8.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,030. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

