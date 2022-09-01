Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1,087.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,094 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 10,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

