Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.77 and traded as low as C$9.06. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 145,892 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$922.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

