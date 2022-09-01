Financial Analysis: Arbe Robotics (ARBE) & The Competition

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.91 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.74

Arbe Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 224 1625 2813 50 2.57

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.05%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ peers have a beta of -6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbe Robotics peers beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

