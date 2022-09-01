Financial Contrast: Portillo’s (PTLO) & Its Competitors

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Portillo’s to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -58.79 Portillo’s Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.56

Portillo’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.09% -54.39% 1.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Portillo’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3960 5208 200 2.52

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 97.45%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Portillo’s rivals beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

