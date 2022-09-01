Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $2.19

Firo (FIRO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00010899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $25.05 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Alpenschillling (ALPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,448,106 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.