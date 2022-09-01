First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$35.00. The company traded as low as C$20.91 and last traded at C$20.97. Approximately 527,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,398,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.24.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.76.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.28.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

