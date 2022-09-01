First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 270.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 82,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 354.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

