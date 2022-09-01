First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 60,917 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.