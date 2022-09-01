First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after acquiring an additional 560,924 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 540,881 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 28,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,361. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

